Friday, August 2nd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a domestic battery complaint, upon discovering that his “work pants containing marijuana in the pocket” had been laundered, a Florida teenager threw a can of Mountain Dew at his mother.

Cops allege that 18-year-old Adam Dominger argued early yesterday morning with his mother after realizing that his pot was destroyed when his mother did the laundry in the family’s Tampa-area home.

The 6:00 a.m. dispute turned physical when Dominger threw a can of Mountain Dew at the 51-year-old victim, causing “the liquid to make her shirt wet.” Dominger’s mother told police that while she was on the phone with a 9-1-1 operator, her son attempted to knock the phone out of her hand.

The teen, she added, missed the phone, but succeeded in “striking her face.” Dominger was arrested for domestic battery and booked into the county jail on the misdemeanor charge. According to his Facebook page, Dominger works for a landscaping company.