Gideon man charged after knife attack

A Gideon man is accused of forcing his way into a residence then slashing a man with a knife. 30-year-old Rickie G. Knapp Jr. has been charged with first degree robbery, first degree burglary, first degree assault and armed criminal action. Knapp had knocked on the victim’s door and when the victim answered, Knapp barged in reportedly looking for his girlfriend. The victim said Knapp then demanded money and the victim’s cellphone. When the victim refused, Knapp took the man’s cellphone and an altercation began. During the altercation Knapp threatened to kill the victim, then cut the victim with a knife and fled the residence. Knapp was located in a car about 17 miles from the house.