Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf sues salary commission over pay dispute

Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf is suing the county’s salary commission that he serves on, claiming he was underpaid for more than two decades in violation of state law. Schaaf first sued the Perry County Commission in December 2018. On Tuesday, the salary commission and its members were added as defendants in the suit. The latest filing came after Judge Stephen Mitchell said he would dismiss the original lawsuit unless the salary commission and/or its members were included in the litigation. Mitchell gave Schaaf until the end of July to amend the suit. The amended suit seeks more than $25,000 plus interest, and asks the court to order the defendants to set Schaaf’s salary at an amount that factors in proper salary adjustments. Since 1997, the sheriff has been paid less than required under the Missouri Constitution and state laws. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.