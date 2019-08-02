SBA Disaster Assistance Available to Missouri Private Nonprofit Organizations

Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to certain private nonprofit organizations in Missouri following President Trump’s federal disaster declaration for Public Assistance. Private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance. The Small Business Administration (SBA) may lend private nonprofits up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future. The interest rate is 2.75 percent with terms up to 30 years. The deadline to apply for property damage is Sept. 27, 2019. The deadline to apply for economic injury is April 29, 2020. You can apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. You can also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. If you are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.