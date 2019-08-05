Monday, August 5th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Louisiana woman arrested on August 1st denied ownership of methamphetamine that was discovered inside a plastic baggie lodged in her private area.

23-year-old Ashley Beth Rolland was questioned early Wednesday by police after a man accused her of stealing $5,000 from his home. The victim, Eugene Dix, told West Monroe Police Department officers that Rolland had stayed with him in his apartment for the last week.

Dix alleged that while he was showering, Rolland took his cash and left the residence. During a subsequent interview with cops, Rolland reportedly confessed to swiping the money, which was recovered during a “consensual search of Rolland’s person” by a female correctional officer. The amount seized from Rolland was $6,233.

The female jailer also discovered a “clear plastic bag containing approximately one gram of meth inside Rolland’s vagina.” The suspect, however, “denied ownership of the methamphetamine.” Rolland was charged with theft and narcotics possession.