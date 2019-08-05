Morehouse Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, Statutory Sodomy

A Morehouse man has been arrested by Sikeston DPS for statutory sodomy of a victim less than 12 years old, possession of child pornography, and endangering the welfare of a child. Sikeston DPS were investigating an incident where an external drive was located containing multiple images of child pornography. Some of the material contained images depicting 26-year-old John R. McCree performing sexual acts with a minor. McCree was found in a motel in Festus on Wednesday when authorities received information from several concerned citizens. He was taken into custody by the Festus Police Department. McCree is currently being held in the Scott County Jail. His bond is set at $200,000 cash or surety.