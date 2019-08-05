The Flood of 2019 — by the (really big) numbers

The Mississippi River’s record-breaking flood of 2019 officially ended this weekend as the river fell below flood stage at Cape Girardeau for the first time since mid-March. This ends the 144 consecutive day streak of flooding. The river at Cape Girardeau crested June 12 at 46.29 feet, more than 14 feet above flood stage but about 2.5 feet below the record crest of 48.86 feet set in 2016. You can read more about the Flood of 2019 statistics in the Southeast Missourian.