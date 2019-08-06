Dunklin County Drug Trafficking Arrest

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office arrest three people for drug related offenses. Deputies searched a home on Y Highway. Meth, marijuana, two weapons, and $8,840 were taken as evidence. 27-year-old was charged with second degree drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm. 55-year-old Pedro Martin Moya was charged with second degree drug trafficking. 40-year-old Robin Remagen was charged with possession of a controlled substance. They are scheduled to appear in court today and are being held at Dunklin County Justice Center.