Dunklin County Deputies conducted a knock and talk at a home yesterday. They received information of a lot of traffic at the home that was believed to be possible drug trafficking. Deputies searched the home and found James Dylan Owens hiding under a bed. Owens has warrants from Stoddard and New Madrid Counties. Meth, Acetaminophen, hydrocodone, smoking instruments, and a shotgun were taken as evidence. Owens was taken into custody with pending charges.