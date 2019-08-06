MO task force says urgent need to identify youth in schools at-risk for mental illness

A state task force recommends having school-based mental health care in hopes of strengthening safety within Missouri’s K through 12 schools. The group’s report says there is an urgent need to identify youth at-risk for mental illness and connect them with the right treatment and services. Member Paul Fennewald, a former FBI agent and state Homeland Security Director, says school safety is about economics.

The group also suggests having armed resource officers in every school and a high-quality school emergency management plan.