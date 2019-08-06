University of Missouri center specializes in helping public through man-made disasters like mass shootings

The University of Missouri has materials for parents, teachers and school leaders to help children deal with events like the two mass shootings over the weekend. At least 31 people were killed in shooting sprees in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Mizzou Disaster and Community Crisis Center Director Brian Houston says a study he did finds that many adults don’t know how to answer children’s questions about such events.

The Columbia center also has online resources about coping with other man-made and natural disasters.