Main Street Preparations Start Soon in Red Star – Lane Reductions Aug. 7

The upcoming Main Street project has entered the design phase, which now requires pavement core drilling and soil sample collection. The drilling and sample collection will require traffic reduction to one lane along Main between Roberts Street and Cape Rock Drive on Aug. 7, weather permitting. Drivers are asked to use caution near the drilling operation.

The Main Street project is funded through the Transportation Trust Fund 5 projects approved by voters, and will include reconstruction work of the street, curb and gutters, sidewalks and streetlights. Additional project timelines and additional information will be provided as work progresses.