Missouri State Troopers Remind Motorists that Students are on the Move

Missouri state troopers are urging motorists to be careful on the road, as students prepare to begin the 2019-2020 school year. State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz says five Missourians were killed and another 457 suffered injuries in traffic crashes involving school buses in 2018:

Captain Hotz reminds you that Missouri law requires drivers to stop when a school bus stops to load or unload children on a two-lane road. He also says pedestrian and bicycle traffic will increase near schools.