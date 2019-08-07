Sears store to close in Cape, ending an era of retail

Southeast Missourian

The Sears Grand store in Cape Girardeau will close this fall. A statement posted on the Sears Holdings website says the 150,000-square-foot store at 330 Siemers Drive is one of 26 “large format” Sears and Kmart outlets being closed by the financially-troubled retailer. Liquidation sales will begin “around Aug. 15” and the stores will close by late October. Two other Sears stores in Missouri, located in St. Peters and Independence, will also close. All eligible associates will be offered the same number of weeks of severance as offered to employees of Sears Holdings Corp. prior to that company’s Chapter 11 filing in Oct. 2018.

The latest list of Sears and Kmart store closures can be found at www.searsholdings.com/docs/080619_store_closing_list.pdf.