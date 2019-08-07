Sikeston cyclist dies in wreck in Miner

Standard Democrat

A Sikeston man who was riding his bicycle to work died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday in Miner. Miner police Chief James Buckley said officers responded to the 2300 block of U.S. 62 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday in reference to a motor-vehicle accident involving a bicycle. 39-year old Nathan Best, was killed. The driver of the car was eastbound on Highway 62 when Best who was struck. Best was also traveling east. The identity of the driver is being withheld while the accident remains under investigation.