Voters approve Cape tax measure for city hall, airport, streets and water lines

Cape Girardeau voters overwhelmingly agreed Tuesday to extend a quarter-cent capital improvements sales tax for another 15 years. Less than 7% of the city’s 23,460 registered voters cast ballots in the single-issue election. But the vast majority of those who did go to the polls voted for the tax measure, election returns show. The measure passed 1,072 to 401, and garnered nearly 73% of the vote. It passed in all but one of the city’s 13 precincts, mostly by wide margins. In the Shawnee Park south-side precinct it lost by three votes. Besides the city’s precincts, voters also cast ballots at the county clerk’s office in Jackson and voted by absentee. In both cases, the measure passed easily. The city will spend $40 million over the next 15 years for a new city hall and an airport terminal and tower, as well as street repairs and upgrades to the water system. As a result of the election, the tax will be extended to 2034.