Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A nightclub patron relieved himself into a commercial ice maker early Saturday, according to Florida police who arrested the intoxicated urinator for disorderly conduct. Investigators say that 28-year-old Michael Williams was spotted “urinating inside the ice chest used to distribute ice throughout” 260 First, a St. Petersburg nightspot.

After relieving himself around 2:30 a.m., Williams reportedly resisted as security guards sought to boot him from the club, where a “First Friday” party was winding down. The bash was advertised as “Trendy with a touch of class” and featured two DJs, including Spindiana Jones.

When police arrived at the nightspot, they arrested Williams on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. After a pat down turned up a bag of marijuana in Williams’s pants pocket, cops tacked on a misdemeanor possession charge. Williams was booked into the county jail, from which he was released late Saturday morning after posting $400 bond.