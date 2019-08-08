Chat logs show how men tried to lure children into having sex

Eight men are facing federal charges for trying to have sex with children in Williamson County. They were arrested in July and formally indicted on Tuesday. Chat logs obtained show the men interacted with decoys planted by the FBI on dating apps. 34-year-old Jorge Luis Leal and 63-year-old James Michael Davis used Grindr to try to meet with a 15-year-old boy in Herrin. 49-year-old Lawrence Bangs, 42-year-old Jesse Cantu, 27-year-old Bret Feldscher, 46-year-old Hank Yoast, 43-year-old Rick Garner, and 28-year-old Neal Keane used “Meet Me” to try to meet with a 15-year-old girl. The men are either being held without bond or they were released under strict conditions, including electronic monitoring, until their next court date.