New Madrid Co. voters change 911 funding

There was a lot of support to create a new revenue source for New Madrid County’s 911 system on Tuesday. Currently, there is a 15% surcharge for 911 service on all landlines. More than 70 percent of New Madrid County voters approved a 911 funding proposal calling for $1 a month surcharge on a subscriber of any communications services can contact 911. The surcharge is estimated to bring in approximately $300,000 annually to fund the countywide emergency telephone system. County officials need to create an operational plan for approval by state officials on the use of the money. Once approved, the $1 monthly surcharge can then be collected.