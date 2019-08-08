Sikeston to put use tax on ballot

The Sikeston City Council voted Monday to put a use tax on the November 5 ballot. The use tax is similar to a sales tax, but is imposed on sales of goods from non-Missouri vendors that are intended for use, storage or consumption in Missouri. The tax is only imposed on sales that are not already subject to sales tax. More than 160 cities and 60 counties in Missouri have adopted a local use tax, including Scott, New Madrid, and Cape Girardeau Counties. If the use tax passes by a simple majority in the November 5 election it will take effect on January 1, 2020.