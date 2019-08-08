Southern 7 Encourages Continued Precautions against West Nile Virus

Southern 7 Health Department found the first case of West Nile Virus in Southern Illinois was detected in a mosquito in Massac County. They urge everyone to continue to take precautions, even though there are no reported human cases. West Nile virus is transmitted to birds through the bite of infected mosquitoes, which become infected by biting infected birds. If you find a recently dead bird, meaning the eyes are still intact, and it seems to have died of natural causes, you should call the Southern Seven Health Department (618-634-2297). They will ask you some questions and possibly come to get the bird. For more information, you can call their Environmental Health Services Director BJ Newbury at 618-634-2297 x. 110.