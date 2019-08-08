Upcoming repairs to I-55/U.S. 62 interchange in Scott County

Southbound I-55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane, with a 10-foot width restriction at exit 67 in Miner for overpass repairs. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Tuesday and Wednesday. The southbound off-ramp of the interchange will also be closed Tuesday. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.