Water utility interruption and boil water advisory update

A water utility interruption notice was issued in Jackson for East Jackson Blvd. from Walton Blvd. to Huber Crest. A water main break was found on Brittany Drive around 8p.m. last night. The Water Department had the water main repaired by 3a.m. this morning. A water boil advisory is in effect until at least 9a.m. tomorrow as a precaution. For more information, you can contact the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300, online at www.jacksonmo.org, or on Facebook.