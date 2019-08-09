Friday, August 9th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

footage of a man in India cutting his birthday cake by shooting it with a gun was recently seen online. Footage shows the unnamed 24-year-old brandishing the allegedly illegal firearm while celebrating with his group of friends earlier this week.

Dozens of men huddle around the treat after it is placed on the floor and begin to cheer on the man. The man then recklessly fires a single bullet at the cake and bursts into celebratory song after successfully slicing it in half.

Police are currently investigating the alleged possession of the illegal firearm in Uttar Pradesh, North India. A police spokesman said: “We have taken the cognizance of the matter and the video has come to our notice, we will soon initiate strong action against the youth possessing illegal firearms.”