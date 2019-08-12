Democrat Galloway launches Missouri gubernatorial campaign

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is launching her Democratic campaign for governor by highlighting her efforts to root out government waste and fraud. Galloway announced her candidacy this morning in an online video that says her audits have discovered $350 million of waste and fraud, which led to numerous criminal charges. Governor Parson has not formally announced his candidacy, but is expected to do so in the coming weeks. In her announcement, Galloway criticizes a law signed by Parson that bans most abortions starting at the eighth week of pregnancy. She also criticizes Republican-led efforts to undo parts of a voter-approved constitutional amendment that changes the way legislative redistricting is done.