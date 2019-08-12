Monday, August 12th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a police report, a Louisiana woman who fired several shots at a small airplane spraying for mosquitoes claimed that she thought that the manned aircraft passing over her home was a hobbyist’s drone.

Cops allege that 40-year-old Stacy Nguyen Rodgers fired at the plane three times in an attempt to bring down the aircraft as it flew passes over her home in Monroe. When investigators questioned Rodgers, she confessed to shooting at “the drone” with a “revolver style pistol” that was confiscated by police officers.

Cops noted that Rodgers was intoxicated when booked into the local jail. None of Rodgers’s rounds hit their intended airborne target. Police determined that the plane Rodgers shot at was spraying for mosquitoes in an area where multiple “mosquito pools” have recently tested positive for the West Nile virus.