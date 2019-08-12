Parson and Kelly to Attend Tuesday’s Governor Summit in Kansas

The economic “border war” between Missouri and Kansas involving tax incentives appears to be coming to an end. The governors of Missouri and Kansas will be headlining tomorrow’s Governor Summit, which is being hosted by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. Kansas City State Representative Greg Razer says the border war has been a “disaster” since both states and both metros have been throwing money away.

The Kansas City-based Hall Family Foundation says more than 10,000 jobs moved between Missouri and Kansas in the past decade, with an incentive cost of $330 million. Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed bipartisan legislation in June that restricts incentives to companies moving from Kansas to Missouri’s Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties.