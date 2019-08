A pedestrian was killed in a car accident on Friday on US 67 South of MO 32 in St. Francois County. The driver of the car pulled over to the side of the road when the passenger got out of the car. 49-year-old William Snyder started to travel again when 30-year-old Regina Snyder walked in front of the car. She was hit and taken to Parkland Heath Center where she was pronounced dead.