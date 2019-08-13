MO Public Defender System launches pilot program in hopes of reducing overcrowded jails

The Missouri Public Defender System has rolled out a pilot program in five cities that aims to reduce overcrowded local jail populations. The Uptrust program will send text messages to defendants to remind them about court dates and other legal appointments. Public Defender System Director Michael Barrett thinks the new software could have an impact on local and state budgets.

The pilot program will be used in St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City, Troy and Kennett. The Missouri Bar Foundation provided the more than $37,000 grant to cover cost of the pilot program.