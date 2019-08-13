Poplar Bluff city settles three discrimination lawsuits for $155K

Poplar Bluff has settled three lawsuits involving street department employees who allege discrimination and harassment occurred under former superintendent Denis Kearbey. Two of the employees were women who said their age and gender was the target of harassment. Another employee said he was demoted because he was African American. The city’s insurance company, Missouri Rural Services, will pay a total of $155,000 to the three individuals. The city will pay a $10,000 deductible. No employees have been disciplined as a result of the allegations, but the city human resources department scheduled safety training.