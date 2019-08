There was a fatal car accident yesterday afternoon northbound US 67, half a mile south of Coldwater. A car ran off the left side of the road, returned, over-corrected, and overturned. 55-year-old Tammy Jones wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. The driver and one passenger were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, while Jones was taken to St. Francis Medical Center. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.