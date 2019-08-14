Jackson man arrested on drug and firearms charges

A Jackson man was arrest Monday on drug and firearms charges. Jackson Police officers discovered a reported stolen car parked in a neighborhood. Surveillance, and further investigation, led to the arrest of 30-year-old Mackenzie Dale attempting to return to the car. He was also found with a loaded gun and a controlled substance. Dale was charged with first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance. His bond is set at $50,000.

Mackenzie Dale