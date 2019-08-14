New sentencing hearing set for convicted murderer now serving life term

An Illinois man has spent more than 26 years behind bars for killing his parents in their Southern Illinois home in 1992. Mark Gibbs was 17 when he shot his parents because he was worried his parents might take away his driving and hunting privileges over a bad report card. He was sentenced to life in prison, but now could end up with a lesser sentence because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that mandatory life sentences for juveniles without the possibility of parole are unconstitutional. His new sentencing hearing is set for Friday at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro, IL. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.