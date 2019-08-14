Safe House for Women Selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist Top 200 Finalist

The Safe House for Women needs your help by voting online for them to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm® to help provide client services at their new shelter. They are one of 200 finalists to be chosen for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program grant. Starting today, if you are 18 and older with a valid email address, you can vote for the Safe House at www.neighborhoodassist.comYou have until August 23 to vote for the Safe House for Women, and you can vote 10 times per day. On September 25, the Top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits. The Safe House is one of only four Neighborhood Assist® finalists in the state, the only domestic violence program finalist in the state, and the only finalist in Southeast Missouri.