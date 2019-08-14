School District, Chartwells serve students free meals through summer

Chartwells, the longstanding partner of Poplar Bluff Schools, was awarded a $5,000 equipment grant through the No Kid Hungry Missouri initiative to extend the district’s food service program from July 1-August 2 for students in need following summer school. Through the competitive grant, Chartwells was able to purchase multiple rolling carts for hot and cold food storage, as well as portable picnic tables and canopies for comfortable dining. A balanced menu was created, and Wheatley School and Poplar Bluff Head Start were chosen to serve free lunch to children up to age 18, as well as offer breakfast at the Garfield Street location. No Kid Hungry Missouri has a mission to eliminate child hunger in the state by working with schools, agencies, private organizations, businesses and individuals to implement common sense solutions to ensure kids have access to nutritious meals.