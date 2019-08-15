Missouri and Kansas Governors Sign Historic Agreement

The governors of Missouri and Kansas have signed an agreement that officially ends the economic “border war” between the two states. Governor Mike Parson says incentivizing companies to move a few miles does not result in new jobs.

Parson says both states have spent “well over $100-million” on the border war. Parson and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly are also working together, with the USDA’s announcement that they’ve selected the greater Kansas City area for the relocation of two major facilities.