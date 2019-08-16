Arena, check. Hopper, check. Find out what’s next on list of Cape storm water projects

Cape Girardeau has addressed two major storm water problems, and plans are in the works to tackle another drainage issue. A major storm water project at Arena Park has been completed while another, along Hopper Road, is nearly finished. A project addressing frequent flooding on Good Hope Street in the area of Christine Street and Plaza Way is in the design stage. This project is expected to cost about $3.5 million and expected to start next year. All of the projects are among several that are being funded with money from a parks/storm water tax, which voters extended in 2018. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.