Missouri Senator Blunt Discusses USDA Kansas City Jobs
The USDA’s decision to relocate two major facilities in the greater Kansas City area is being praised by Missouri’s senior senator. GOP Senator Roy Blunt spoke at the governor’s ham breakfast.
USDA plans to relocate its Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agricultural Policy. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says the decision will draw more than 550 jobs to the Kansas City region, with average wages between $80 and $100 thousand.