Stolen Vehicle Arrest

Cape Girardeau Police observed a Cape Girardeau man, who had warrants, operating a motor vehicle on William Street. 40-year-old Rodney Jean Harris had warrants for parole violation and misdemeanors. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on him, but he didn’t stop for them. Harris attempted to elude the officers and eventually drove into a creek near the Mississippi River bank. After fleeing on foot, Officer Spencer and K9 Thor tracked Harris along the river bank for about ¼ of a mile and where able to take him into custody without more problems. The car he was trying turned out to be stolen from Union County, IL. Harris is currently being held on existing warrants with pending charges for resisting arrest and other violations from this incident.