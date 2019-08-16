Trap Music Wine Tasting Scam

A legitimate looking event at an area winery for a worthwhile cause turned out to be a multi-state scam. A Facebook ad, posted by the “Screaming Hearts Foundation,” said the wine tasting would be on Aug. 17 in Cape Girardeau. However, the ad said the venue was “yet to be named.” The ad said tickets were $29 per person and proceeds would benefit domestic abuse and violence programs. A BBB investigation found the foundation lists an address in Radcliff, Kentucky, and it became registered as a not-for-profit corporation in that state earlier this year. There is no evidence the organization is recognized as a charity by the Internal Revenue Service, which mean donations to the foundation may not be tax deductible. The BBB investigation indicated the person or persons involved with the two operations may have used multiple aliases.