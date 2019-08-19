House Fire in Cape Girardeau

There was a house fire early Saturday that killed 9 dogs. Cape Girardeau Fire Department received a call for smoke coming from a house at Bloomfield and Albert. 4 engines, 1 ladder truck, and 1 battalion chief were dispatched. Cape police officers assisted a wheelchair bound occupant from the porch of the home to a safe area. The occupants reported 15 dogs and 1 cat inside. Search crews found 9 deceased dogs in the home. 6 dogs and 1 cat survived. Fire crews administered oxygen to the surviving animals. The fire was located in a basement stairwell and extinguished within 30 minutes. 2 occupants were displaced and Red Cross assistance was requested. After investigation, the fire was deemed accidental and not suspicious.