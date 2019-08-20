Broadway Lane Closures

The eastbound lane of Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau will be closed in two locations, including a sidewalk section, due to private AT&T utility maintenance. Broadway/Main will have one lane partially blocked from September 16th to October 2nd. Broadway/Spanish traffic going east will be detoured from September 4th to September 20th. All work is weather permitting and you are urged to use caution in these areas. The schedules will be as follows:

Broadway/Main

9/16/19 Setting up signage (no detour), Cutting street

9/17/19 – 9/18/19: Removing street, exposing AT&T manhole

9/19/19 – 9/25/19: Removing old manhole, forming and pouring new manhole

9/26/19 – 10/1/19: Cure time for new MH/Street

10/2/19 Remove signage/cones and open to normal traffic.

Broadway/Spanish