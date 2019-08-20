Memphis Man Pleads Guilty to Firearm Charge

A Memphis man pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On May 19, 2018, 25-year-old Demarcus Fleming was stopped in Mississippi County by Missouri State Highway Patrol due to a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed the strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and Fleming. The officer searched the car, based on the smell of marijuana. Inside the trunk, the officer found a black suitcase that held a mason jar with about 145 grams of marijuana and a pistol. The pistol was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber. Fleming’s sentencing is set for November 18. He faces a punishment of 5 years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.