Missouri’s Governor Considering Special Session about Supreme Court Ruling on Car Sales
Missouri lawmakers could return to Jefferson City this fall, for a special session in response to a State Supreme Court ruling about vehicle sales. Governor Mike Parson says he’s looking at a few issues that “need to be fixed.”
The governor says the ruling impacts about 2,000-3,000 Missourians, adding this is money out of their pocket. He emphasizes the special session would be technical, adding that “it would be a very limited special session.”