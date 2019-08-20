Poplar Bluff Man Pleads Guilty to Ammunition Charge

A Poplar Bluff man pled guilty to one felony count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. On December 12, 2018, police were investigating a recent burglary and theft. They learned that 40-year-old Shawn Del Daggett might have been involved in those offenses. When the officers arrived at his home, they saw Daggett and a female outside. Daggett and the female fled on foot and evaded the officers. During a search of the home, officers found over twenty rounds of various types of ammunition. Daggett’s identification was found in a box containing some of the ammunition. He has prior felonies and is prohibited from possessing ammunition. His sentencing is set for November 18. Daggett faces a maximum punishment of ten years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. He agreed to accept a sentence of 110 months imprisonment for illegally possessing ammunition.