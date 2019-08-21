Body of woman found in submerged car

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department is trying to determine if the body they found in a submerged car is a woman that was reported missing in April. Sgt. Clark Parott says the Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive team recovered the woman’s body Tuesday afternoon, after receiving a call about a car in the St. Francis River. Parott says the license plate on that car matches one on a vehicle reported missing in April. Based on damage to the vehicle, he believes the car may have been in a crash. An autopsy is scheduled for today to identify the woman.