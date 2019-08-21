Doggie Swim Day in Poplar Bluff Set for Sunday

Doggie Swim Day will be this Sunday from 2-4 pm at the Poplar Bluff city pool at Hillcrest Park. Admission is $1 per dog and you get in free. Refreshments will be available for purchase. You can swim with your dog untethered or walk along the side as your dogs while they swim on a leash. All dogs must be on a leash while out of water, under adult supervision, and up to date on all vaccines. Puppies 12 weeks old or younger will be restricted to the baby pool for their own safety. Bowls of water will be provided for the dogs. Doggie Swim Day marks the end of the swim season at the city pool.