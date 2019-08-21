HHS awards $2,477,471 to Missouri to support health center quality improvement

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has given $2,477,471 in Quality Improvement Awards to 29 health centers in Missouri. Missouri health centers will use these awards to improve the quality, efficiency, and value of the health care they provide. The Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Quality Improvement Awards recognize the work that health centers do to address health priorities by designating health centers that ranked in the top 1-2% in one or more key areas as National Quality Leaders. These awards include a wide range of achievements. Among the recipients is Southeast Missouri Health Network, Inc. They have received $27,424 for Clinical Quality Improvers, $6,000 for Advancing Health Information Technology for Quality, and $45,000 for Patient Centered Medical Home Recognition.