Wednesday, August 21st, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Plenty of people complain about a meal going straight to their waistline, but one Florida man allegedly took things a bit too literally. 61-year-old Michael Owens was arrested after police say he tried to steal two packs of steaks from a Publix store in St. Augustine by shoving the meat down his pants.

Owens was reportedly caught on surveillance footage allegedly grabbing two packs of rib-eye steaks — worth $56.36 — putting them in his pants and walking out of the store. A loss prevention officer who saw the alleged steak swipe apprehended Owens as he exited the store.

The 61-year-old told investigators he figured if he got caught, he would just be removed from the store, not arrested. The steaks were recovered but weren’t allowed back on store shelves.

