Cape Museum Hosts KFVS Speaker series

The Cape River Heritage Museum will present their monthly speaker series about the history and importance of KFVS – TV/ Radio to our region. The one hour program will be held at the museum Saturday at 11 a.m. and admission is free. Several long-time KFVS employees will provide entertaining stories from behind the camera, including local personality, Bob Reeves. The program will highlight the museum’s recent exhibit dedicated to local broadcaster and founder of KFVS-TV/ Radio, Oscar Hirsch. The Hirsch exhibit was opened to the public back in April and includes early KFVS Radio/TV photos, memorabilia, as well as original broadcasting equipment used by Hirsch.